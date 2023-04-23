Devastating tragedy in the province of Naples: a mother accidentally ran over her 6-year-old daughter. The 33-year-old does not have a driving licence

An absolute tragedy shook the entire community of Casalnuovo di Napoli yesterday afternoon, Saturday 22 April. A mother ran over hers 6 year old girl, who died instantly due to severe trauma. Initially it was believed that a pirated car had hit her, but investigations by the police later revealed the truth.

The life of a 6-year-old girl, who would have turned 7 next May, ended tragically around at 4:00 pm yesterday afternoonSaturday 23 April.

The little girl was in the municipal park of Casalnuovo of Naples together with his mother and her partner.

The Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade received the emergency call and when they arrived at the scene they found it the baby’s body on the groundwhich already showed no signs of life. The ambulance doctors, who arrived at the scene just as promptly, could do nothing but notify his death.

Some people who were present at the scene declared to the soldiers that a pirate car had passed and, after running over the girl, had vanished into thin air without providing assistance.

It was her mother who killed the 6-year-old girl

The Carabinieri alerted the other police cars who immediately started one hunting throughout the area, to track down that car that had been reported to him.

The investigations and clues found at the crash site, however, did truth emergewhich in a way only increased the drama of the episode.

The baby’s mother, one 33-year-old female without a driving licence, she was apparently testing her driving.

Era alone in the carthe 6-year-old girl and her partner had remained outside the passenger compartment.

Apparently the woman would engaged reverse gear by mistake and the car, which had started in reverse by mistake, would have crushed the little girl against a light pole, leaving her no way out.

The little girl’s body and the same car are now available to the judicial authorities for the necessary investigations.

The shock of the tragedy shook everyone, including the mayor of Casalnuovo Massimo Pellicciawho had made road safety a central point of his agenda in his administration.