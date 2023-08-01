Monday, July 31, 2023, 3:35 p.m.



| Updated 9:41 p.m.

Unlikely event this past Sunday in Torrevieja. A man with numerous criminal records was driving his car at full speed on Concordia street in Torrevieja when he ran over the flowerpots that delimited the terrace of the El Sagalico bar. Pieces of the planters, which ended up shattered, shot out, injuring two customers who were sitting at that moment outside the premises located in the Colonia de San Esteban.

After hearing the loud impact, a police officer, who was off duty at the time, came out of the bar to rebuke the driver. The young man, a Moroccan national, had gotten out of his car to inspect the damage that the blow had left on the body of the car without showing much interest in the users of the terrace, who were saved from the direct impact by centimeters.

When the police officer, accompanied by another bar customer, approached this person and identified himself as an officer, the perpetrator of the accident tried to flee. At which time a struggle took place in which the driver exchanged several blows with the agent. The fight ended like this with the first one getting away from those who tried to hold him back and leaving the place in a hurry with his vehicle.

The agent ended up in the hospital with multiple injuries to his face and a broken nose. Both the Local Police and the Civil Guard are currently investigating what happened and looking for the alleged attacker. Sources from the municipal body affirm that the perpetrator of the events is an old acquaintance of the agents in the neighborhood.