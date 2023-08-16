Genoa – Hijacker of the road but at the same time the victim of an attempted scam. This is what the investigators of the accident section of the local police reconstructed, coordinated by the commander Gianluca Giurato and the commissioner Stefano Biggio, after the accident this morning in Staglieno.

The agents intervened for the investment of a pedestrian on the pedestrian crossing in Lungobisagno d’Istria, an accident for which the motorist had not stopped. Thanks to video surveillance cameras investigators were able to locate the owner of the vehicle but also to reconstruct exactly what happened.

From the images you can see a man standing in front of the crossing. When the van arrives, the pedestrian lunges, hits his back and falls to the ground. The driver doesn’t stop and the ambulance arrives. Meanwhile the agents track down the driver who at first denies what happened and then admits. “Yes, I realized what happened but I didn’t stop because I feared a scam or being beaten up”.

The driver was charged with hit and run but he has already announced that he will sue the pedestrian. Investigators checked the cameras and saw that indeed the pedestrian attempted to simulate the collision throwing himself back against the left side of the vehicle.