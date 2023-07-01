A driver has run over an agent of the Mossos d’Esquadra this Friday afternoon with a stolen car and has fled in Manresa (Barcelona), where he has collided with two more vehicles before being arrested.

As Mossos sources have explained to Europa Press, the events occurred when the detainee skipped a police checkpoint on the C-16, near Castellbell i el Vilar (Barcelona).

The agents have given notice of the escape and a patrol in which the injured agent was located has located him in a roundabout in Manresa: when they have asked him to stop, the driver has run over the police, who have a broken leg and are admitted to the hospital.

The suspect then headed towards Manresa: inside the city he collided with a car and a motorcycle –leaving at least two people injured–, and stopped after colliding with a third parked vehicle.

The Mossos have fired shots into the air to dissuade him and after the last clash the detainee has tried to flee on foot, after which he has been arrested.

As verified by the Catalan police, the car was stolen and the license plate was also presumably forged; the 32-year-old suspect was driving under the influence of drugs.

He will go to court on Monday for an alleged attempted homicide, injury, document falsification, attack against authority, reckless driving, injuries, driving under the influence of drugs, robbery, and abandonment of the scene of the accident.