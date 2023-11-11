At dawn today, 11 November 2023, a woman hit a horse with her car on the Flaminia: following the impact, both the woman behind the wheel and the animal died.

The accident occurred near Campello sul Clitunno (in the province of Perugia) around 5 am. According to initial information from the firefighters, who intervened on site with a team from Spoleto at the request of 118, the horse suddenly crossed the four-lane road where the woman arrived. The impact is inevitable. The lady died after being taken to hospital.