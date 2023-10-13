A car hit a family with a mother, her son and grandmother on board. Then he ran away. The police soon found him: he was drunk behind the wheel

A car hits a family and runs away. The man was driving his vehicle when he collided head-on with the car in which a mother, her son and grandmother were travelling, who fortunately did not suffer serious injuries in the impact. The driver then ran away, but the police soon tracked him down, discovering that he had started driving completely. drunk.

The accident took place on Wednesday 11 October, in the municipality located in province of Brescia, in Lombardy. The man hit a car in which a mother, her son and her grandmother were travelling.

The person responsible for what happened ran away, but the police found him shortly after. He was driving while intoxicated and the authorities have already reported him for escape and failure to help. Local police officers already have them withdrawn the driving license for at least two years.

The accident took place in via Garibaldi in Rezzato, in the province of Brescia, near the parking lot of a supermarket in the area. Around 5pm the 30-year-old man hit a car with a family on board.

Luckily none of the occupants of the car suffered serious injuries. On board there were, in fact, a 37-year-old woman, her 3-year-old son and her 70-year-old grandmother. Only the latter was admitted to hospital for investigations.

The 70-year-old woman received first aid at the scene. The 118 health workers then decided to transfer her under green code to the City of Brescia Clinical Institute. Hospitalization was not necessary for mothers and children.

The officers, who arrived on site, carried out the investigations of the case and searched for the 30-year-old who had escaped. They found him thanks to the surveillance cameras in the area which had immortalized the license plate number.