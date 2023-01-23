A 30-year-old man died after a woman hit him and then went to work as if nothing had happened

Yet another road tragedy this morning. A 30 year old man he was hit while on his bike, in Pavia, and died a few hours later due to the serious injuries he sustained. He was hit by a woman driving a 500, who drove away after the impact without providing assistance. Tracked down by the police, she will now be charged with vehicular homicide and hit and miss.

Yesterday evening, in Taranto, yet another road massacre occurred. An Opel Corsa with 4 boys on board, for reasons yet to be ascertained, crashed into a concrete wall on the road that connects Massafra to Martina Franca.

The balance has been dramatic. Three of the four young people who were on board the car were killed almost instantly. They are Leonardo and Antonella Carucci, brother and sister aged 19 and 13, and Leo Conte, who was 20 years old. Except for a miracle the other boy who was traveling with them.

Another mortal accident instead it occurred this morning in Pavia. A 30-year-old man who was on a bicycle around 7:30 in the morning was invested from a car and crashed onto the asphalt.

Timely intervention by the 118 rescuers, alerted by some witnesses. The doctors stabilized the young man and urgently transported him to the nearby San Matteo hospital, where, however it turned off a few hours later due to the worsening of the traumas reported.

30-year-old man hit: the woman fled

To invest the 30-year-old was one woman who was driving his Fiat 500. After the impact, the lady would have walked away without providing assistance.

The police, to trace her, have analyzed the images of cameras video surveillance of the area.

The car has been traced approximately 500 meters from the point of impact. In a short time, the agents also tracked down the woman, who after the incident had gone to her workplace as if nothing had happened.

In the afternoon she was stopped and taken to the police station, where she was subjected to a interrogation. The crimes that could be charged are obviously that of traffic homicide is that of failure to help.