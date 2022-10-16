EP Cartagena Sunday, October 16, 2022, 11:15



Emergency Health Services treated a 27-year-old man who was injured by a hit-and-run this Sunday morning in the Cartagena deputation of La Palma. The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 8:20 a.m. warning of the accident suffered by a young man, after which he became unconscious and the tourist fled on the RM-311 road, between Pozo Estrecho and La Palma.

The Civil Guard and a Medicalized Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Health Emergency Management 061 attended the scene, whose staff treated the wounded man ‘in situ’ and transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Clinical Hospital, with polytrauma to the head and other members of the body.