Ciudad Juarez.- A man who was driving along the Camino Real ring road crashed his 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck into the concrete wall that divides the lanes of that highway, because his brakes failed.

A commander of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) said that they responded to a report of an accident on that road, near the Juan Gabriel axis, where they provided assistance to Saúl RR, owner of the truck, who said that he lost his brakes and in order to avoid colliding with another vehicle he crashed into the wall and practically ended up on top of the structure.

With the help of a crane, the traffic safety agents removed the truck and fined the driver, who also caused damage to municipal property.