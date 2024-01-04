The newspaper said that Jabareen oversees “a financial empire estimated by the United States at hundreds of millions of dollars, and is financing Hamas' operations against Israel.”

According to American and Israeli officials, the 55-year-old activist manages Hamas’s financial relationship with Iran, its main supporter. He takes care of a group of companies that provide annual income to Hamas, and manages a network of private sector donors and businessmen who invest on its behalf.

According to the newspaper, Jabareen's influence on Hamas's financial affairs is so great that current and former American and Israeli security officials believe that he enabled the group to pay for the weapons and wages of fighters to launch the October 7 attacks.

“Jabareen played a big role because he handles all of Hamas’ financing outside of Gaza,” said Uzi Shaya, a former Israeli security official who has researched “illicit financing.” Jabareen is the CEO of Hamas.

Jabareen was close to Saleh Al-Arouri, the Hamas official who was killed on Tuesday in the southern suburb of Beirut.

The two men close to Iran helped establish the military wing of Hamas in the West Bank.

According to what the Wall Street Journal reported, citing American and Israeli security officials and current and former Palestinian financial officials, Israel fears that even if it destroys the Hamas army in Gaza, the movement’s financial empire will remain, as Jabareen has defied Western sanctions for several years.

The continuing financial flows illustrate the difficulty the United States and Israel have faced in stopping funding for Hamas, as the United States has imposed sanctions on Hamas officials and affiliates for more than two decades.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has transferred tens of millions of dollars to Hamas in recent years via money changers using the hawala system and, more recently, cryptocurrencies.

Jabareen was released from prison in 2011 as part of a deal to release more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for an Israeli soldier.

Within Hamas, Jabareen is also responsible for Palestinian prisoners, and he negotiated the deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt to release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Since the October 7 attacks, the United States has imposed four rounds of sanctions targeting Hamas officials and Hamas-linked companies and businessmen, however, funding from Iran and private donors has continued since the beginning of the war.

“If Hamas money continues to flow from abroad into Gaza and the West Bank, we will find ourselves in the same situation over and over again,” said Ehud Levy, former director of terrorist financing in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

Who is Zaher Jabareen?