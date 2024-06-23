According to the criteria of
According to what was announced by the young woman, Apparently the family of a woman who had died in December was getting rid of her things and abandoned them on the Upper East Side. He probably didn’t expect that anyone else would find value in them.
While poking around to find out more, he stated that The manager of the restaurant in front of where she was started yelling at her and calling her desperately.. However, she responded by saying that in New York it is legally allowed to search through trash and, furthermore, she was on a public street, so they could not do anything to stop her from doing so. In the end, she couldn’t investigate as much as she would have liked, but she showed that Yes, he took several items..
New York woman who took a deceased person’s things sparked controversy
Despite The owner of the restaurant reproached him for rummaging through a deceased woman’s things. Nichole’s video has more than 2,500 comments, the vast majority congratulating her on her work.
Many users told him to simply ignore the negative reviews as they effectively he was faced with many valuable things which, since they were on the street, he could take without problem. Even, some said they were frustrated to see that he only took a few objectswhen it was a whole pile full of possibilities
Finally, others told him that He was an angel for saving the belongings of someone who has already passed away, but they recommended that he be careful with insects and pests.
