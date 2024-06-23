One person’s trash can be another’s treasure. That is the philosophy of a woman who, while walking through the streets of New York, encountered a large number of objects piled up that were destined for disposal, but included various treasures which he did not hesitate to pick up, despite the criticism.

According to what was announced by the young woman, Apparently the family of a woman who had died in December was getting rid of her things and abandoned them on the Upper East Side. He probably didn’t expect that anyone else would find value in them.

As she shared through her TikTok account, @nycnichole, she is often criticized because she looks for deals and second-hand items. In her video she specified that I was walking through the Big Apple when suddenly He found a lot of items, from furniture to lamps and clothes. “There are so many things I can’t believe it,” he is heard saying. She approached and little by little began to inspect what was there. He found value, for example, in a series of elegant jacketsa basket, bags and more.

While poking around to find out more, he stated that The manager of the restaurant in front of where she was started yelling at her and calling her desperately.. However, she responded by saying that in New York it is legally allowed to search through trash and, furthermore, she was on a public street, so they could not do anything to stop her from doing so. In the end, she couldn’t investigate as much as she would have liked, but she showed that Yes, he took several items..

New York woman who took a deceased person’s things sparked controversy

Despite The owner of the restaurant reproached him for rummaging through a deceased woman’s things. Nichole’s video has more than 2,500 comments, the vast majority congratulating her on her work.

Many users told him to simply ignore the negative reviews as they effectively he was faced with many valuable things which, since they were on the street, he could take without problem. Even, some said they were frustrated to see that he only took a few objectswhen it was a whole pile full of possibilities

Finally, others told him that He was an angel for saving the belongings of someone who has already passed away, but they recommended that he be careful with insects and pests.