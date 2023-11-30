“It’s our shame”: Luigi Leonetti’s family are also upset, shocked, angry about what happened to Vincenza Angrisano

Everyone in Andria is deeply shocked by yet another femicide in Italy, that of Vincenza Angrisano. So are the family members of Luigi Leonetti, the victim’s 52-year-old husband, author of the crazy act. One of the brothers said that he was worried about the children and that his brother had ruined everyone’s lives.

“He ruined our lives. He is the shame of our family“. These would have been the words spoken by one of Luigi Leonetti’s brothersthe 52-year-old self-confessed murderer of his wife, 42-year-old Vincenza Angrisano.

The crime took place on Tuesday afternoon, in the house a few kilometers away Andria in which the couple lived together with their two children aged 6 and 8, whom they had during their 14-year marriage.

According to what emerges, it seems that Leonetti, at the height of yet another argument housekeeper, held a kitchen knife and hit his wife several times in the chest and abdomen, until she died.

Immediately afterwards Leonetti himself has contacted 118 and the Carabinieritelling in slurred words what had happened and asking for their intervention.

He would also have called the Brotheras the latter says: “He called me but I didn’t answer because I was working. Who knows if she had already killed her“.

Condolences for the death of Vincenza Angrisano

Meanwhile, countless i condolence messages for Vincenza. One particularly heartfelt, strong, heartbreaking one came from mayor of Andria, Giovanna Bruno.

The first citizen said that only a few days ago, during a demonstration, they had been read the names of all the women victims of femicide in Italy in 2023. A list in which no one could imagine that Vincenza’s name would soon end up there.

Giovanna Bruno defined what Leonetti did “a stupid and crazy violence, an unprecedented and irreversible oppression in the name of nothing. Certainly not about love, about respect, no“.