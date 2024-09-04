Several days have passed since the announcement of the end of the marriage between Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata. The two broke up out of the blue, but in the last few hours a new rumor has emerged regarding the end of their relationship.

Did the two break up following an argument?

Like every summer, this year too we witnessed the end of a relation really very important. We are referring to the marriage between Alice Campello and Alvaro Morata who, in fact, have announced their separation a few weeks ago.

The two were very much in love and year after year they gave us many happy moments even after the birth of their children. Something, however, perhaps, did not go right, as the two broke up from one day to the next, perhaps managing to HIDE for many months an insidious crisis within their bond.

In the last few hours a new one has been circulating gossip relating to this breakup and apparently this would have been launched by a very famous journalist. In fact, she declared that she knew the real reason why the two celebrities decided to go their separate ways.

The rumor about the couple’s breakup

The indiscretion It was launched by the journalist Alexia Rivaswho decided to make public some details that in her opinion would have had a decisive weight in the end of this story. According to the journalist in fact, during the Euro Cap celebrations, Alice would have wanted only her family and closest friends on the pitch.

This would have rightly sparked a fight between the two, who would then have opted to end the marriage. Obviously this will only be the straw that broke the camel’s back, as it is unthinkable to imagine how a story could end for a simple argued.

We also know that there have been no betrayals within this couple and that Alvaro has declared that he will give Alice and her children everything they need. Unfortunately, however, the footballer is not experiencing a prolific moment, as he is experiencing a great depression following this great change.