Ciudad Juarez.- After being identified as one of the two possible perpetrators of robbing a motorcycle parts store at gunpoint, a man was arrested for the crimes of robbery with violence and possession of a vehicle reported stolen. The arrest took place in the Los Nogales subdivision after 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Official reports indicate that around that time, a robbery with violence was reported to the community number of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat at Motomundo, a motorcycle business located on Francisco Márquez Street almost at the intersection with De Los Insurgentes Avenue. Unit 242 arrived at the site and interviewed the owner of the place, who said that two minutes ago two men entered and threatened him with a firearm and then robbed him of cell phones and 20 thousand pesos in cash. The perpetrators were physically described, one as short with a white shirt, and the second as tall, thin, dark-skinned, and wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes. In addition, it was reported that they boarded a gray motorcycle to flee toward Adolfo López Mateos Avenue, however, thanks to the Geolocation System, they were able to locate them at the intersection with Plan de Ayala Street. At the scene, the officers observed that a motorcycle like the one described was mounted on the bed of an orange Ford F350 pickup truck with current license plates from the state of Chihuahua, and upon approaching this vehicle, a tall man wearing a blue shirt got out of the pickup truck and tried to escape. The officers caught up with him at the intersection of López Mateos and De la Raza Avenue, and arrested him, and after presenting him to the victim, she fully recognized the detainee as the one who had robbed her store moments before. After the arrest, municipal officers checked the serial number of the truck, which was reported stolen on June 14 of this year. Jorge Alejandro PE, 28 years old, was placed at the disposal of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone for the corresponding investigations for the crimes of robbery of a business with violence and possession of a vehicle reported stolen, while the vehicles were sent to impound lot number 3 of the Municipal Government of Juarez.