Connecticut State Police are asking the public for support in resolving the the case of an ATM robbery in Plainfield then They detected a white man manipulating the device and, When they chased him, he did something unprecedented with the money he obtained.

According to the criteria of

According to a statement, Police were alerted due to suspicious activity involving an ATM. According to the information they shared, a man was reported to have been manipulating an ATM and then looking inside parked cars. When they went to the scene The suspect was seen fleeing on I-395 using a BMW sport utility vehicle. black with Pennsylvania license plates, according to the official police website.

The incredible thing was that when the officers began the chase and tried to stop the car, The man began throwing several items at them from the car. which, after being recovered and inspected, were found to include a backpack with around US$52,000 in US$20 bills and an iPhone. The vehicle continued on its way at high speed. south when the officers gave up the police chase.

Later Police found the BMW circulating on the streets with at least two people inside who were reportedly two white men who then entered a northbound Exxon Mobile Gas Station convenience store.

According to the images from the cameras, one of the suspectswho was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and tan pants, used an electronic device to withdraw money from a Citibank ATMwhile his accomplice was waiting for him.

Connecticut State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity, whereabouts or vehicle of the suspects to contact Detective Patrick O’Brien of the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad at (860) 896-3233. The complaint can be made anonymously.

Police released images of the suspect. Photo:Connecticut State Police Share

ATM robbery in Connecticut, United States, could have been due to hacking

Although the authorities continue with the investigation, according to the images, The suspect tampered with the ATM using an electronic device, so they believe it is a crime known as jackpotting.

According to witnesses interviewed by the media News Channel 8, one of the suspects who He approached the store’s ATM and stood there for 20 to 25 minutes holding a small bag in front of him, which caught the attention of the people around him.

The store owners later reported that when they approached the ATM, they noticed that there were strange characters on the screen, so Police suspect the crime was committed using software capable of bypassing security systems.

In that sense, Agents urged ATM companies to update their systems software frequently to avoid such incidents.