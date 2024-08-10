According to the criteria of
According to a statement, Police were alerted due to suspicious activity involving an ATM. According to the information they shared, a man was reported to have been manipulating an ATM and then looking inside parked cars. When they went to the scene The suspect was seen fleeing on I-395 using a BMW sport utility vehicle. black with Pennsylvania license plates, according to the official police website.
Later Police found the BMW circulating on the streets with at least two people inside who were reportedly two white men who then entered a northbound Exxon Mobile Gas Station convenience store.
According to the images from the cameras, one of the suspectswho was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt and tan pants, used an electronic device to withdraw money from a Citibank ATMwhile his accomplice was waiting for him.
Connecticut State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity, whereabouts or vehicle of the suspects to contact Detective Patrick O’Brien of the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad at (860) 896-3233. The complaint can be made anonymously.
ATM robbery in Connecticut, United States, could have been due to hacking
Although the authorities continue with the investigation, according to the images, The suspect tampered with the ATM using an electronic device, so they believe it is a crime known as jackpotting.
According to witnesses interviewed by the media News Channel 8, one of the suspects who He approached the store’s ATM and stood there for 20 to 25 minutes holding a small bag in front of him, which caught the attention of the people around him.
The store owners later reported that when they approached the ATM, they noticed that there were strange characters on the screen, so Police suspect the crime was committed using software capable of bypassing security systems.
In that sense, Agents urged ATM companies to update their systems software frequently to avoid such incidents.
