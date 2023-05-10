Bruno Sabbadin had been released from hospital a week before the accident: his license had expired

Another tragic road accident in Italy, this time in the Treviso area, where it fell to a Bruno Sabbadin. The man, a 67-year-old from Vittorio Veneto, made a U-turn on the A27 motorway and crashed into two cars coming in the correct direction. Help is useless for him.

Credit: Firefighters

Another terrible accident in Italy, which arrived after a weekend which in this sense had a truly tragic bulletin regarding road victims.

A particularly devastating one, especially as regards the dynamics, occurred in Veneto, more precisely on the A27 motorwaybetween the toll booths of Vittorio Veneto Sud and Vittorio Veneto Nord.

A 67 year old man resident in the area, he first took the Vittorio Veneto Sud toll booth, traveled along the motorway for a few kilometers and then stopped.

Subsequently carried out a U-turn and resumed the march, this time against traffic.

He managed to travel a few hundred meters before crossing cars coming in the correct direction. He first hit one, only sideways, and then ended up crashing straight into it frontally with another.

A couple traveled on board the second car, he 53 years old, she 52. The impact was devastating and both cars were badly destroyed.

Bruno Sabbadin had just left the hospital

I immediately arrived at the scene rescuersalerted by other motorists. The doctors managed to help only the passengers of the second car. For Bruno Sabbadin, on the other hand, it was not possible to do anything other than ascertain the death.

The whole maneuver of the man was captured by cameras placed on the A27 and this should help clarify the dynamics.

The investigations instead, the police revealed a sad truth about Bruno’s life and his last days.

About a week ago, in fact, the man had been resigned from the hospital, where he was admitted to undergo treatment for the ugly illness from which he suffered. It is unclear whether this factor was instrumental in the crash.

While he was hospitalized, his license had expired and he hadn’t had a chance to renew it.

As for the passengers of the other cars involved in the accident, they were all transported to the hospital. Woundedremained under observation but fortunately their lives are not in danger.