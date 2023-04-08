What are the details of the Tel Aviv process?

The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”, quoting eyewitnesses, said that a car was driving at speed and entered a gas station near the Tel Aviv Corniche.

He added that the vehicle ran over a number of pedestrians, then the driver started shooting from the window, then turned right, and the car overturned.

And the Israeli police announced, “The perpetrator of the attack was neutralized after he was shot.”

Local media reported that the perpetrator of the attack was a resident of the town of Kafr Qassem inside the Green Line.

The victim, a 30-year-old tourist, died after being shot in the head.

The Israeli Ambulance Service revealed that the victims of the Tel Aviv attack were foreign tourists.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office said that Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the details of the operation in Tel Aviv, and instructed the Israeli police to recruit reserve forces and additional forces from the border guards to face the operations, and called on the public to obey security instructions.

The shooting and run-over incident coincided with the escalation of tension on the fronts of Gaza and Lebanon, and the attack that took place earlier today in the Jordan Valley.

Sequence of events