What are the details of the Tel Aviv process?
- The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”, quoting eyewitnesses, said that a car was driving at speed and entered a gas station near the Tel Aviv Corniche.
- He added that the vehicle ran over a number of pedestrians, then the driver started shooting from the window, then turned right, and the car overturned.
- And the Israeli police announced, “The perpetrator of the attack was neutralized after he was shot.”
- Local media reported that the perpetrator of the attack was a resident of the town of Kafr Qassem inside the Green Line.
- The victim, a 30-year-old tourist, died after being shot in the head.
- The Israeli Ambulance Service revealed that the victims of the Tel Aviv attack were foreign tourists.
- The Israeli Prime Minister’s office said that Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the details of the operation in Tel Aviv, and instructed the Israeli police to recruit reserve forces and additional forces from the border guards to face the operations, and called on the public to obey security instructions.
The shooting and run-over incident coincided with the escalation of tension on the fronts of Gaza and Lebanon, and the attack that took place earlier today in the Jordan Valley.
Sequence of events
- Events began to accelerate on Thursday afternoon, with dozens of missiles being fired from Southern Lebanon on Israel.
- Israel accused Hamas of being behind the attack, but the latter neither confirmed nor denied this.
- On Thursday night, the Israeli army launched a series of raids on sites to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and another he said belonged to it in Lebanon.
- she replied Palestinian factions By firing a barrage of rockets at settlements in southern Israel.
- The Israeli shelling and the factions’ response resumed at dawn, but calm returned cautiously since Friday morning.
- In the afternoon hours, armed Palestinians attacked a car carrying 3 settlers near the Al-Hamra settlement in the western side of the Jordan Valley, killing all of them.
- All of these events came after the tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which was stormed by Israeli forces on Wednesday and Thursday.
