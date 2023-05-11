The Israeli army announced:

The attack hit 158 ​​targets as the third day of Operation Shield and Arrow entered.

On the other hand, 507 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.

Special instructions on the home front and staying near fortified buildings have been extended until Friday at 2:00 p.m.

The same procedure applies to Zikim Beach, and to train traffic from Sderot to Ashkelon.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 25 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israeli military operation.

Israel launched a large-scale attack on the Gaza Strip, which began on Tuesday, and led to deaths and dozens of injuries, and targeted various areas, including residential ones.

On the other hand, Israeli military sources said that hundreds of missiles were launched from Gaza, most of which were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

Ceasefire talks

On the other hand, the head of the political department in the Islamic Jihad, Muhammad al-Hindi, arrives in Cairo on Thursday morning, to complete the cease-fire talks in the Gaza Strip, in light of an official invitation from Egypt.

The organization’s leader, Ziyad al-Nakhala, was initially invited, but the organization’s leadership decided to assign al-Hindi in his place.

In the past few hours, efforts to achieve a cease-fire have “faltered”.