Today, Friday, the White House revealed the date and destination of the first foreign visit by US President Joe Biden since he came to power on June 20, 2021.

The US presidency said that President Biden will participate in next June in the G7 summits in Britain and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Belgian capital, Brussels, on his first trip abroad.

Biden will participate in the G7 summit from June 11 to 13 in Britain, and then in the summit of the leaders of NATO countries in Brussels on the 14th.

Since coming to power, Biden has focused on the vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus and passing support for the economy severely affected by the effects of the lockdown imposed by the pandemic.

For his part, European Council President Charles Michel announced today, Friday, that a summit comprising leaders of European Union institutions and President Biden will be held in mid-June in Brussels on the occasion of Biden’s visit to Europe.

A European source said that Biden’s meeting with Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen may be on June 15th.