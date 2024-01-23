To save when traveling by plane there are multiple tricks that can be applied, for example, knowing which days it is best to buy tickets, how to accommodate or carry luggage so as not to pay additional weight or how to enter the VIP lounges. But A woman shared through TikTok a trick to be able to carry small bottles of alcohol on a plane and became a sensation on the social network.

Tiktoker @NicoleNOTNicki shared a video in which you can read: “who tries to pay US$30 for a drink at the airport.” While she watches how she spins a tote bag to show that inside are three small bottles of whiskey, a couple of vodka and two more bottles of tequila.

The bag shown in the image is the one typically used by travelers to carry makeup and other personal items, since It is designed not to exceed 100 milliliters of liquids in the carry-on suitcase.as indicated by airport regulations.

The video has been played more than a million times, it has thousands of “likes” and comments, many of which appreciate the tip, others claim to have also applied this tip. trick to avoid having to pay for your alcohol at the airport.

However, Care must be taken not to violate the rules of the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA, for its acronym in English) which we are going to talk about below.

What do the authorities say about carrying your own alcohol in your luggage?

The TSA mentions that no matter if it is beer, liquor, juice, wine or any other type of beverage with alcoholic content, it is necessary to comply with the regulations. This indicates that drinks with between 24 and 70 percent alcohol by volume can be carried in hand luggage; However, they can only be transported in containers of a maximum of 100 milliliters, as long as they fit comfortably in a transparent bag with a seal, as seen in the tiktoker image.

So, is what the content creator showed in her video legal? It all depends on what she did once inside the airport. It is clear that Yes, it is possible to put small bottles of alcohol in hand luggage.however, drinking it while on the flight is illegal. You can only drink the alcohol provided by the charge envelopes.

Likewise, there are areas in the airport where it is possible to consume alcohol, but not in all of them, so you must know the regulations in each terminal if you intend to have a drink before boarding.