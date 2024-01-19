When you are going to take a trip by plane, whether to enjoy a vacation or for some commitment, you have to calculate the time well, since you know that You need to be at the airport a couple of hours before to register and, if necessary, check the bags. But those who tend to be late everywhere will be happy to know that There is a trick through which it is possible to get a free trip if you miss a flight in the United States, At least that's what a travel specialist claims.

Jack Peterson is a content creator who shared through his TikTok account a piece of advice for those who are worried about missing their flight, ensuring that they should not give up and should show up at the airport in any way.

According to what he claims was his own experience, When you miss a flight but arrive at the airport, an agent will reserve a seat for you on the next available plane, as long as the excuse is used that a car problem prevented him from arriving on time. “Earlier today I was late for my flight because I had a flat tire. I knew then that I wouldn't make it. But, Fortunately, most airlines have a flat tire policy: American, Delta, United“said the tiktoker.

Peterson says airlines have a specific policy regarding flat tires, stating that They must allow the customer to fly free of charge on the next available flight. So the next time you're delayed due to a flat tire, using this trick could help you save some money.

You don't need to argue a flat tire to fly free

The TikToker's statement attracted a lot of attention on the social network and received hundreds of likes and comments, many of which refer to the fact that what he claims is real, but that You don't even need to give a flat tire as an excuse to get the benefit.

Several travelers shared that it is simply necessary not to arrive more than two hours late after the scheduled flight departure. About The New York Post shared that most airlines will not only respond by providing a free next flight to those delayed If they argue that they had a problem with the car, they will also do so if they point out traffic jams or adverse weather conditions.

In any case, it is best to measure the times well to arrive at the airport at the indicated time and, if not, contact the airline to find out what can be done. It is even worth knowing the conditions before flying, which can be found on each company's website.