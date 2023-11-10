Many people who decide to start a new life abroad feel satisfied with their achievement and the benefits they have obtained in their new home. However, what the majority express is that missing family is the price that has to be paid. For this reason, cases such as that of a man who reunited with his mother and gave him a beautiful surprise.

In TikTok you can find many tender videos of family reunions and this is precisely one of them shared by the account @guillermoteodoro84 who told the story of how he decided to travel to Mexico, where he is originally from, to see his mother.

As he writes in the clip, neither his mother nor his family knew he was going to return home, so it was a total surprise for everyone. After 4 years without being close to them, she made the decision to take a trip to her native country: “My mind told me no, but my heart screamed to be close to them.”

In the sequence of images you can see how he is preparing everything for his journey, choosing what he is going to take, packing his suitcase and taking his truck to leave for Mexico. Along the way he couldn’t miss a craving, so he records the moment he buys a cake, a typical dish from the Aztec country.

The man did not want to arrive empty-handed to surprise his mother So in the following image you can see a colorful bouquet of flowers with a message that said “Your son is back,” while he wrote: “I decided to listen to my heart.” Accompanied by a little boy, the man enters through a white door and after crossing it he meets his mother. What follows is a big hug of emotion and tears from both of them.

Guillermo’s video has received hundreds of comments, most of which share their own family experiences, saying that they have not met their parents for years, so they feel moved by the news. reunion of the man with his mother