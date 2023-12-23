It went viral on social media a video in which two cousins ​​meet again for the December holidays. The images moved thousands of Internet users. TikTok user @mariaalvarezl2610_ shared a video where you can see the moment of the face-to-face meeting with her cousin Oriana, from whom she explains she has been separated for six years, Well, he moved from Venezuela to the United States with his parents.

The reunion with his cousin moved the networks

In the video, set to The Separation of singer Angie Vázquez, you can see the moment in which María surprises her cousin. The young woman arrives at a room where Oriana is, accompanied by her mother and two other people. When she sees her, her expression changes and she cries because of her emotion. María runs to hug her and they stay like that for several seconds.

“And yes, at fourteen years old our destinies separated without knowing when we would hug each other again, seeing each other all this time on FaceTime and now meeting you again is priceless, the family totally recharges the hearts with joy and desire that everyone who meets Find this post, be the next one who is as lucky as me to hug those people who love so much again,” the user wrote in the video description.

The video already has more than 300,000 likes and a hundred comments, among which users left all kinds of messages, moved by the situation. As usually happens in these cases, in addition to congratulating the young woman and commenting on what seeing the images made them feel, several told their personal cases and related stories. Since many experienced similar situations, a space of catharsis was generated in the publication.