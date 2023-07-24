He returns to Sardinia for the holidays and reports: “They stole a room from us in the beach house”

“They stole it from me.” She says she is the victim of a decidedly unusual “theft”, discovered by a family from Bergamo after arriving in their second home in Sardinia.

“We had to spend a week of holidays in Punta Asfodeli. We found the house topsy-turvy and the bedroom was gone. Someone had knocked down a wall and rebuilt it four meters further on,” Fabiano Corti told L’Eco di Bergamo, on holiday with his wife and two children last June. Where the room used to be, there is now space only for a wardrobe.

“My brother stayed here in September last year and the room was still there. In winter the village is uninhabited and evidently they took advantage of it to tear down the wall, do illegal work and confiscate the place”, added Corti. The “guilty” is the neighbor, also from Northern Italy.

The Carabinieri are investigating the dispute and are carrying out checks on the actual ownership of that part of the premises. The hypothesis of crime is that of arbitrary exercise of one’s reasons.