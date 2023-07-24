Family tragedy in Verona, where Patrizio Baltieri would first shoot his brother Edoardo and then take his own life

A terrible family drama took place in the late afternoon of Saturday 22 July in Verona. Two brothers, Edoardo and Patrizio Baltieri, both were found lifeless inside the family home in via Brigata Piemonte. The authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics of what would appear to have been in effect a murder suicide.

Another family tragedy occurred in Italy and shocked an entire community, that of Veronawhere the Baltieri family is known and respected by all.

The facts would date back to the late afternoon of last Saturday 22 July. Around 19:00, some residents of an apartment building in via Piedmont Brigadewhere the Baltieri lived, they heard the noise of three shots fired.

A short time later the father of the boys, who made the bitter discovery upon entering the house. The man first noticed Edoardo’s body in the living room, the smaller of the two, by 24 years. At first he thought of an illness, but immediately afterwards he went to the bedroom area and also found the other son, Patrizio, dead 28 years.

The desperate father of the boys immediately contacted i rescuers of Suem. The latter arrived promptly on site, but could not help but ascertain the death of Edoardo and Patrizio and help their father, visibly in shock.

The motive for the murder suicide of Edoardo and Patrizio

Of the three gunshots, all started from a weapon regularly heldthe first two would have been exploded by Patrizio towards Edoardo.

Patrizio himself then went to his room and there he turned the weapon towards himself by pressing the trigger and taking his own life.

Everything seems to be more or less clear on the dynamics of the crime. What the authorities’ investigations are focusing on now is the motive. The two are supposed to have had a lit one quarrelresulting in the tragedy now under the eyes of all.

The Baltieri family had been hit a few years ago already from a tragic loss. Five years earlier, in fact, Leonardothe older brother of Patrizio and Edoardo, had lost his life because of leukemia with which he had struggled for a long time.