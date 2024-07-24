A rescuer of 118, a very good nurse named Bruno, lost his life in a terrible accident shortly after the end of his night shift. The tragedy took place in Pontassieve and unfortunately the epilogue was the most unfortunate.

118 Emergency Worker Loses Life While Returning Home from Night Shift

A terrible event occurred a few hours ago tragedy which saw as protagonist Bruno Bianchinia rescuer of 118. The man, who in life was a nursedied following a bad road accident that occurred after work.

Bruno, who had just finished the night shift, was returning home on his motorbike. He had covered the night shift remaining active at the operations centre in Florence. Once he got on the motorbike he lost control of it just as he was crossing the Municipality of Pontassieve.

The rescuer then crashed against a car that was parked a few meters from his house. The impact was devastating and gave rise to a loud roar that attracted the attention of the residents. For this reason, the emergency services were alerted immediately and even the air rescue intervened to try to save the life of the beloved nurse.

Bruno was promptly rescued and transported to code red at the Careggi hospital in Florence. The doctors immediately took him in and tried to save him, but unfortunately he passed away in the early hours of the afternoon.

Obviously this news has shocked the whole community as Bruno was described as a selfless and generous man who always put others first. He loved the motorcycle and everything that has to do with the world of boxing. Not to mention the skill in the medical field, not only in the nursing sector but also in empathy which he knew how to demonstrate to all his clients.

The community therefore mourns a great loss hero who unfortunately did not get from life the same recognition that he has always shown to all the others. There was no shortage of messages of condolence who remember Bruno as an excellent professional, but first and foremost as an exceptional person.