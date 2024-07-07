According to the criteria of

She said she lived in the UK and her first job was as a waitress for a tourist restaurant where the food was expensive. In addition, She immediately noticed the cultural differences between herself and the British. One of the things that stood out is that He could never understand a certain conformism and the tendency to accept mediocrity. in people, that is, he assured that She grew up with the mentality of demanding good servicefor example, and that in the British lands people seemed embarrassed to ask for something to be improved.

However, even though he never quite fit in, he also said that Upon returning to the United States she noticed “how British” she had become, Well now “shudders when Americans demand a free meal because their drinks arrive five minutes late,” the aforementioned media outlet published.

The woman never felt completely at home in the UK and returned to the United States. Photo:United States Government Share

Is it better to live in the United States or the United Kingdom?

According to the website Expatriate, Both countries offer good opportunities for people who decide to move there. However, each has different advantages. As far as the United States is concerned, the following were mentioned: natural landscapes and varied climate, having one of the best economies and easy for foreigners to start a business.

As for the The United Kingdom was identified as having the greatest advantages of having the free health care system (NHS), cheap airlines, easy access to other countries Europeans, charming country houses, access to historic cities, affordable train travel and cultural diversity. Beyond the comparison between the two countries, it ultimately always comes down to a subjective matter and the things that each person values.