A long emotional relationship and friendship ended with a horrific murder, as an unemployed Arab slaughtered his ex-girlfriend after he ambushed her and monitored her residence until he knew her appointments, then he waited behind the door of the emergency staircase in the building in which she lives, and returned everything he needed from a knife, rope, hammer, plastic tie, stick and tape Adhesive, and as soon as she arrived, he pounced on her and forcibly pulled her behind the staircase door, then slashed her with a knife at the bottom of her neck until he managed to paralyze her movement and resist him, and then he continued the brutal slaughter process – according to the description of the Dubai Public Prosecution, which referred him to the Criminal Court on charges of premeditated murder previously Persistence and stalking.

According to the prosecution’s investigations, the murder was preceded by very strange attitudes that reflect a rare state of love that ended tragically, as the accused had previously detained the victim, threatened her, and collapsed in front of her, asking her to forgive and return to him.

Confessions

In detail, the accused admitted in the Public Prosecution investigations of his crime in detail, that he met the victim in a restaurant in 2017 and was helping her financially, traveling together, contributing with her to rent her apartment and visiting her frequently in her apartment in Sport City from Abu Dhabi, and they had a good relationship for two years.

The defendant said that in April of 2019 he saw her pictures put into the dating and dating application “rare” and he became angry and angry, then she left for her country and their relationship was cut off, especially in light of his family’s insistence on leaving her, but he suffered greatly because he loved her strongly and left her separation a heartbreak, until This separation affected his work and his life and was fired from his job.

He added that he visited her at her workplace in January of last year, and then their relationship renewed and they started dating again, then told him that she had changed her home address to another apartment complex without informing him of the name of the tower or apartment, which raised doubts in himself, pointing out that he was annoyed with her again When he saw her on the dating app again, and tried to stay away from her, she insisted on continuing their relationship, which went through many curves, ups and downs after that, except that she sent him a message in April of 2020 informing him that she did not want to continue her association with him, so he asked her if She was dating someone else, so she shocked him that she was related to another.

The accused felt great anger, and he told her frankly, “Associate with whom you want outside the country, but I do not want to see you with anyone here.” She got angry and told him that he would inform the police, so he tried to fix the matter by visiting her at her workplace, but she completely refused to return.

On the tenth of June, he was surprised by a call from her asking for a loan of 55,000 dirhams, but he did not tell her that he was fired from her work and told her that he had 30,000 dirhams and transferred the amount to her without knowing the reason for the loan, hoping that it would be a prelude to their return, then he asked her if she had had sex with someone Another, she answered him after several attempts to evade the question that she did that once, and he exploded and insulted her, which prompted her not to respond to him, then she returned to him the money that she borrowed from her, and she closed the door to communication with him completely, and he became mad.

In the investigations, the accused revealed a reaction that reflects his extreme suffering, as he decided to search the car parks of every building in the residential complex in which she lives about her car, and he was already able to reach the building, then he tried to locate her apartment relying on a strange theory represented in her getting used to leaving her shoes outside the apartment, His attempt succeeded if he was able to reach the apartment, and he searched inside the shoes for the key, hoping that she had left it in one of them as she used to do with him previously, and he kept going daily to the apartment until he actually found the key, so he made himself a copy of it and returned it to his place.

And the defendant continued in his confessions before the Public Prosecution that he entered her apartment surreptitiously to see how she lives, and noticed that she did not have a mirror to comb her hair, so he bought one for her and then asked to meet her, then he gave her the mirror, but she doubted that he had entered her apartment, but he assured her that he had not done so, and he asked her to return. Once again to him, but she refused completely.

He pointed out that he was watching her building one day and saw her get out of her apartment wearing a dress and left and waited for two days, but she did not come, and he collapsed and realized that she had a relationship with one of them, then he became angry when he received a call from someone who claimed to be from the police and asked him to stay away from it, so he got angry a lot, and bought tools The crime, then he went to her residence and entered the apartment and hid in it until she arrived, and as soon as she entered, he was hiding behind the door, and as soon as she saw she tried to escape, but he grabbed her and tightened his grip on her neck, tied her hands and punched her on the head so that she did not scream, then he sat her on the bed and asked her to confess And the disclosure of the people she knew in his absence, so I told him the identity of the person who spoke with him.

He pointed out that she was the one who asked that person to call him to threaten him, so he got angry and pointed the knife in her face and the stick, so she sat and kissed his hands and feet, collapsed emotionally and untied her hands and gave her the knife and key until she felt reassured and informed her that she could call the police, and he became involved in crying, so she told him that she was tired and took the tools. He brought her and left the apartment, and he handed her a copy of the key that he had, but he kept another copy, and he did something stranger on the same day as he came back to the apartment and cleaned it for her and bought her food and roses and wrote to her a message saying, “You are free, do what you want with anyone but spend I have two nights like her other friend, “but she did not answer him, so he went to her apartment and knocked on the door, but she refused to open for him and asked him to leave because she was afraid of him.

The accused continued that she had reported him to the police, so he was summoned and obliged to sign a pledge not to harm her or harm her, but he kept watching and watching her go out and enter without being able to return to the apartment because she changed the lock, and ten with impotence and anger, so he lay behind the door of the emergency stairs, and he saw her when she arrived at the apartment. But before entering her, she continued to correspond with her sister on the phone via WhatsApp, then she noticed that the staircase door was open as if she was feeling his presence, so she went there to verify, so he went out to her and asked her not to scream with the knife in her face to scare her, and he told her that he wanted to enter with her only, and she began to resist him, so he brought her into a room The stairs were drawn, and they fell together, and here a stranger tried to open the door, but he pushed the door with his right hand, trying to prevent it, so the victim resisted him and injured his finger, so he stabbed her twice in the neck and then slaughtered her.

He explained that he went down the stairs to the sixth floor and got into the elevator and got down to his car, but he returned to it again and saw her soaked in her blood so he kissed her head and while he was trying to leave the place, he fell on his back because of the abundant blood. One of the security guards and another woman notified the police, but he managed to reach His car went to his friend’s house, changed his clothes and left for Abu Dhabi and parked his car near Ibn Battuta Mall and slept a little until he saw a car next to him and realized that it was for investigations and when he saw them heading towards him, he went down and turned himself in and told them what had happened.





