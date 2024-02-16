Rufus Lewis is known as a civil rights advocate, however, the former police officer has failed to obtain social justice and, After four decades of leaving Tampa command, Florida continues to fight the city to obtain full payment of its pension.

The member of the “Fearless Four” of the Tampa police, in Florida, became an advocate for equality when, along with Clarence Nathan, Frank Gray and James Dukes, he sued the city for discrimination in 1974. The victory of Rufus Lewis and his companions became a watershed for black police officers, who had seen their opportunities limited by the discrimination and racism.

Despite being considered a defender of equality and As the city of Tampa honors his legacy during Black History Month, the former police officer continues to fight to receive his full pension. This after retiring early in the early 80s, after suffering an accident while playing basketball on the institution's team, according to Tampa Bay Time.

“Not being paid what you deserve, when you have served your community and it thanks you, is heartbreaking”says the man who saw his career in the Tampa Police Department cut short by representing the institution in a basketball game at Hillsborough High School. When he rebounded he felt something break in his left leg, then he had to undergo surgery and rehabilitation. However, upon returning to his duties, the pain was present.

Rufus Lewis on the Tampa Police basketball team.

Florida Police Early Retirement, Result of Injury



In 1982, Rufus began to experience severe discomfort, swelling and pain in his left leg. They then gave her a report about his post-thrombotic syndrome describing it as a result of non-work related activities. However, This was derived from the accident he suffered while representing the Police Department on the field.. That's where his ordeal began.

According to Rufus Lewis himself, who is now 80 years old, the basketball team was an initiative to attract people to the police force and connect with the community. When problems with his leg persisted, the department placed him on unpaid leave, forcing him to retire early.

The dispute over his pension came later: first the city considered that the accident had been the result of an act of service, however, later, The pension board disagreed with the ruling and concluded that participating in basketball games was not an official obligationso he reduced Rufus Lewis's pension.

Legal battle for a decent pension in Florida



At the moment, The former police officer receives US$1,968 per month. Rufus Lewis lives with his wife and grandson, in the same house he has lived in for 50 years and continues to fight to achieve a full pension. “I can barely cope with my obligations,” she said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Time.

The St. Petersburg native has been fighting for 40 years to receive an adequate pension. If his retirement had been classified as a result of a disability in the line of duty, he would have received 65% of his final year's salary annually, but considering that basketball was not an official work obligation, The authorities granted him a non-service-connected disability pension, worth approximately half.

In 1985 he sued the city and won, but the city later won an appeal. In 2022 he met with Mayor Jane Castor, who was elected in 2019. She inaugurates a monument to the “Fearless Four” at Tampa Police Headquarters. “I would not be here today if it had not been for the brave action of each and every one of these individuals.” said the politician at the event commemorating the civil struggle of Rufus and his companions. However, she was also unable to help him resolve the issue of his pension.

“Rufus is an absolutely wonderful person who dedicated his life to serving our community,” Castor said a few days ago in a statement. “I don't have authority over the pension, but I would love for it to go well,” the mayor said. In a last attempt, in May 2023, the octogenarian met with the pension board and asked that they reconsider his situation, however, The board's general counsel opined that they did not have the authority to modify his pension.