John Jaso knew he wanted to retire, so he started looking for a sailboat.

One morning in June 2017, before a baseball game against the Orioles in Baltimore, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Jaso found the boat he had been looking for: a 2014 Jeanneau 44 DS. He bought it and shipped it to his off-season home in St. Petersburg, Florida. He returned to the ballpark in time to get two hits that night.

Four months later, when the Pirates’ season ended, reporters asked him what his plans were. Jaso had reached the end of his two-year, $8 million contract and was ready to become a free agent. He told them that his next destination would be somewhere in the Caribbean. He was retiring.

“I have a sailboat, so I just want to weigh anchor,” he said.

Five years later, Jaso has no regrets. “Sometimes I’m just in the boat bobbing in the water, not sailing or fishing, and I think to myself, ‘There’s no other place on the planet I’d rather be than here,’” he said. “It fits perfectly with who I am.”

His baseball path never meshed quite so well. In his nine-year career, he was traded three times and switched from catcher to first baseman after multiple concussions. But he also had plenty of standout moments: He caught Felix Hernandez’s perfect game in 2012 for the Seattle Mariners and earned more than $17 million in his career.

But he found Major League Baseball life unsatisfying. “Baseball gave me life to live for,” he said. “I love it and I respect it. But it was part of a culture of excessive consumption that began to weigh heavily on me. Even when I retired, people were saying, ‘You could be walking away from millions of dollars!’ But he had already made millions of dollars. Why do we always have to have more, more, more?

Sailing filled the void in his life. Jaso began taking day trips to the Gulf of Mexico in early 2018. His first big trip was to Key West, Florida, where he stayed on the ship for three weeks before leaving for the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, anchoring in a sheltered bay for the better part of a month. She set out when she heard a great storm making its way across the Atlantic Ocean. On the last night of her five-day journey home, she was met with violent winds and lightning.

On deck, he kept one hand on the tiller and the other on his hold bag. She had the life preserver tightly attached to her body. He felt waves of lightning rock the ship. He alerted the US Coast Guard to his position and called his brother as backup. After a few hours, he was on solid ground.

“There’s an exhilaration that comes over you when the storm clouds part,” Jaso said. “It’s like holding your breath underwater and then coming back to the surface and taking that first breath.”

For the first two years after retirement, Jaso spent about six months of the year on his boat.

“I want my life to be simple and there is nothing easier than being on a sailboat,” he said. His girlfriend, Jayden Dávila, has accompanied him on trips. Jaso still lives mainly in St. Petersburg. But he’s rarely in one place for long.

“When you’re sailing, you’re going back to something primitive,” he said. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget that we all come from the same place. When you’re in the water, you remember it.”

By: DAVID GARDNER