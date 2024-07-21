Juarez City.- A man was attacked during the early hours of the morning in the 16 de Septiembre neighborhood, when he was returning from a party, reported elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The attack occurred when three men came down from a hill located on Isla Malvinas and Isla Tenerife streets, to beat and steal the belongings of a man who said his name was Alfonso FC, 33 years old, who received blows to the head, arms and abdomen, when trying to resist an assault.

A municipal police officer assigned to the Central District said that the victim was going home on Isla Hong Kong Street after being at a party and was attacked by three criminals who left him covered in blood on the street, all at 01:52 hours.

Paramedics from Rescue Unit No. 12 transferred him to a Social Security hospital.