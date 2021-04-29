During decades, Zebulon Simantov refused to leave Afghanistan, despite the Soviet invasion, the deadly civil war, the brutal taliban regime and the occupation of his native country by a foreign coalition led by the United States.

But his stubbornness reached its limit. The prospect of the Taliban returning to power convinced Zebulon, the last jew in afghanistan, that it was time to pack.

“Why would I stay? They call me unfaithful.” In the only synagogue in Kabul, located in an old building in the center of the capital of the Asian country, Zebulon spoke with the AFP agency.

“I am the last, the only Jew in Afghanistan. Things could get worse for me here. I have decided to go to Israel if the Taliban come back,” he added.

This eventuality seems likely since the president of the United States, Joe Biden, confirmed the departure of the American forces on September 11, when the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks against the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon, in Washington, which the White House attributed to the Al Qaeda network.

Zebulon Simentov uphold the traditions of Judaism, becoming the only person of that religion in Afghanistan, he claims.

History and exodus

Born in the 1950s in Herat in western Afghanistan, once a haven for wealthy Jewish merchant families, Zebulon came to Kabul in the early 1980s because of the relative calm in the capital.

Jews have lived in Afghanistan for more than 2,500 years. Tens of thousands of them in Herat, where four synagogues survive, witnesses to the ancient presence of the community in this city.

But since the nineteenth century, the Jews little by little they began to leave the country and many descendants live in Israel.

Over the decades, Zebulon’s entire family left, including his wife and two daughters.

He is sure that he is the last Afghan Jew in the country. Dressed in a shalwar kameez, the loose traditional Afghan attire consisting of a long shirt over baggy pants, a black kippah on his head and phylacteries on his forehead, he is reminiscent of the monarchy in the 1970s with a touch of nostalgia.

Simentov prays after having lunch at his home in Kabul. Live off the help of friends and family.

“The faithful of all religions and cults enjoyed total freedom at that time,” recalls Zebulon, who said he was proud to be Afghan.

The fundamentalism of the Taliban regime

But the recent history of the country embittered it, particularly the period between 1996 and 2001, when the Taliban were in power and imposed their fundamentalist vision.

Remember that the Taliban wanted to force him to convert.

“The shameful Taliban regime put me in prison four times,” he says, referring to an episode in which a group of Taliban fighters broke into the synagogue.

“They told me that it was the Islamic Emirate and that the Jews had no rights here,” he recalls.

The Taliban they looted the facilities, a large room painted white with an altar at one end, they broke Hebrew books, broke menorahs, the seven-branched candelabrum of the Jews, and took an ancient Torah, remember.

Despite everything, Zebulon still refused to leave his country. “I resisted. I gave pride to the religion of Moses,” he says proudly, kissing the floor of the synagogue.

Zebulon continues to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the day of forgiveness, in the temple, sometimes even in the company of Muslim friends.

US Marines, at the Kandahar airport for a mission, after the invasion launched in Afghanistan in 2001, after the attacks of 9/11.

“Without me, the synagogue would have already been sold ten, twenty times,” he continues in his Herati dialect, which is distinguished from Dari, one of the two official languages, by its rough intonations.

Zebulon He lives off the alms of his friends and family and cooks food on a small gas stove.

On a table, in a corner, there are books and photographs of his daughters, whom he kisses non-stop.

Zebulon confesses that in 2001, when US troops drove the Taliban out of Kabul, he thought the country would prosper.

“I thought that the Europeans and the Americans were going to solve the problems. But it was not like that,” he laments.

Your neighbors will miss you. “He’s been my client for 20 years. He’s a good man,” said Shakir Azizi, who owns a warehouse across from the synagogue. “If he leaves, we will miss him.”

But Zebulon fears the fate that awaits him if he stays, convinced that the Taliban have not changed.

“They are the same as 21 years ago,” he says. Hoping to feel at home in Israel, he admits: “I have lost faith in Afghanistan … There is no more life here,” he says sadly.

