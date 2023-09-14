A woman rescued a baby animal thinking it was a small kitten, but it turned out to be a panther. The events were recorded in a video that circulated on social networks.

An extremely strange and curious case became known on the internet, after A woman got a tremendous surprise after rescuing what was supposed to be a cute and defenseless kittenonly to realize it wasn’t a kitten.

The girl and her story have already gone viral on social networks, where it is accompanied by incredible images of how the animal lives and plays with its owner and the dog.

It was through a video in which it was told how the girl found a small panther cub halfway along her path and when she saw it, so small and pretty, she picked it up to take it home and take care of it so that it would survive. .

As time went by, he became stronger and became part of the family, and even in the images you can see how even though he was a puppy, she held him without problems and even how the little animal played with a dog.

Today, Luna – the name given to the feline – is a huge panther who plays with her owner and her friend, a Rottweiler dog. The complicity between the girl and the two animals has left users speechless every time a new video is shared on the account. Instagram @luna_the_pantera.

The emotional story of Luna, the panther rejected by her mother

Luna’s story began when she was rescued from a traveling zoo that moved through Siberia. At the time, she was just a week-old puppy and her mother rejected her, refusing to feed her. The girl, due to the size of the animal, thought it was a kitten until she saw it growr.

The zoo lacked the resources to care for such a vulnerable panther cub, so they contacted Victoria Rovskaya, renowned for her expertise in rehabilitating exotic animals and wild cats.

Victoria agreed to take in the puppy and spent weeks caring for the little girl to ensure her well-being. She decided to name her Luna when she overcame the most critical period and everything indicated that she would grow up healthy and strong.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Followand THIS LINK and check out all the promotions.