In search of a good quality of life, millions of migrants risk finding opportunities in the United States. Unfortunately, some Companies take advantage of this and offer them conditions that are not adequate.This was reported by a man who, in his first job, did not receive paychecks.

Through an interview he gave to the media NBC News, Khadengra Subedi said that When he migrated to the United States, the first job he had was at a Subway franchise, in San Francisco, where he worked for nine months.

As he recounted, They paid him US$14 per hour in cash, But his salary did not always arrive on time and he never received a receipt for his pay.

In addition to the conditions regarding his salary, he reported that, since he served as manager, I had days of more than 10 hours and often could not take breaks not even to go to the bathroom.

Because he had to support his wife and two children, he agreed to the conditions. “It was my first time in the United States. I didn’t know anything about minimum wage, overtime, sick pay. “I had to work at any job,” he said.

Unfortunately, that is the reality for many migrants who, without much experience and without speaking fluent English, find work in fast food restaurants that engage in abuses.

As part of the investigation of your case, NBC News reviewed the photos of the envelopes that Subedi had received and He found out that he had not been paid for overtime. nor the corresponding minimum wage.

Subway is already investigating the allegations.

Subway under scrutiny for its work policies

Khadengra Subedi’s case is not unique. In fact, the California Labor Commissioner’s Office is conducting an investigation into the franchise where she worked and six others owned by the same owner who have also received accusations of various violations of labor laws.

According to the reports, most of the workers were immigrants and were paid below the San Francisco minimum wage which is US$18.67 per hour. Some even said they were not even paid.

In response to the incident, Subway’s corporate office issued a statement saying that they are already investigating the allegations, although it clarified that its restaurants are independently owned and managed since they are franchises, but still, Owners are required to comply with federal, state and local laws.