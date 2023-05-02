Fang Bin, one of the citizens who reported the deaths from covid in Wuhan in the initial phase of the pandemic, was released from prison after three years in prison for his social media activity. Sources quoted by the BBC report that he was released yesterday, has returned home to Wuhan and is in good health.

In February 2020, Fang shared a video on social media in which he counted eight body bags with covid deaths taken out of a Wuhan hospital in just five minutes. Arrested and released that same night, he then disappeared after releasing another video in which he called for “returning power to the people”. According to BBC sources, Fang was sentenced to three years in prison in a secret trial in Wuhan.

On the other hand, there is no news of Zhang Zhan, a 39-year-old former lawyer sentenced in December 2020 to four years in prison for spreading a video complaint about the covid situation.