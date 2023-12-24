In a video that has gone viral on the popular TikTok platform, A New York City resident, identified as Olivia (@batterysock77), shared her frustrations dealing with a malfunction at her apartment door. The clip has generated millions of views, highlighting an unexpected problem for those who dream of living in the Big Apple: making sure they rent a place with a functional front door.

In the video, Olivia shows how her door did not close properly, even when applying full force. The incident, which initially caused laughter on the networks, revealed a serious situation when she explained that the problem originated from the door coming off the hinges and there was no bolt in the center hinge.

Despite attempts to lift and push the door, the missing bolt and extreme weight of the door prevented it from closing properly. Even measures like sanding the door or applying WD40 were not effective, as some comments suggested.

The situation, beyond the laughter, became critical since Olivia has pets in her apartment, and the poorly closed door could have represented a risk to the safety of her animals.

New York, a city with high rents where landlords have responsibilities

The incident, although peculiar, highlights the importance of the quality of housing and the need for a quick response from homeowners to security problems, especially in a city as demanding and competitive as New York. Rents in New York are US$3,300 per month on average, according to the real estate portal Zillow.

The resident explained that Although the building superintendent was able to find a temporary solution, the door is still not fully repaired. Furthermore, he mentioned that he has not received a response from the locksmith for a permanent solution.

The video generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users suggesting that Olivia withhold rent payments until the issue is resolved, arguing that in New York it is legal to withhold the amount until major repairs are made.

Other users expressed surprise that Olivia had turned to a locksmith instead of letting the landlord deal with the problem, emphasizing that by paying a premium rent, It is the owner's responsibility to fix any problems at the property.

Among the most peculiar suggestions, some users suggested informing the fire department, since, according to their comments, this would speed up the resolution of the problem. One person shared their similar experience and how the authorities' intervention resulted in the landlord being classified as a “negligent landlord.”