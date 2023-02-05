The Provincial Health Commission of Padua had declared it 100% blind, but evidently so blind he wasn’t since he was caught behind the wheel of his car. The protagonist of this maxi scam is a man who was framed by the Guardia di Finanza of Padua, who conducted the operation together with the Municipality of Piove di Sacco: in the end, around 200,000 euros were seized from him because he received an undue disability pension. The official complaint made against him is that of aggravated scam to the detriment of the state.

According to reports from Il Corriere del Veneto, the man had recently obtained the driving license renewal. Stakeouts, tailings and testimonies were decisive in framing the scammer in question: after weeks of investigations, the police managed to catch him red-handed, and were thus able to seize from him the large sum of money that he had received illegally over the course of the years. “According to the prosecutor’s office, the money currently under seizure would be the sum of a repeated and prolonged one state fraudthe result of a constant undue perception of civil invalidity due to absolute blindness and reversibility due to incapacity – it reads in the newspaper – Despite the daring contours, the story is decidedly serious. This type of crime is said to be progressively decreasing, but the scams involving bogus invalids still cost the state and taxpayers tens of millions of euros a year”.