Bologna, the former Virtus doctor accused of killing his wife remains in prison

Stay in jail Giampaolo Amatothe former doctor of the Virtus Bologna accused of the death of his wife Isabella The Salad. The court of Freedom rejected the lawyers’ request, thus confirming the order for pre-trial detention in a cell. The decision of the Review came after the request for release from the man’s lawyers made in the days immediately following the arrest, which took place in early April, two years after the death of the gynecologist.

The request by Giampaolo Amato’s lawyers was based on the consideration that the investigation was full of merely circumstantial evidence and on the fact that the man never tried to escape despite knowing of the investigations against him. The prosecution, on the other hand, had asked for prison, indicating the danger of injury to the doctor contamination of the evidence, as well as the risk of a further violent act against the lover who had left him after learning of the investigations against him.

Giampaolo Amato is accused of aggravated voluntary homicide of his wife Isabella Lsalad which was allegedly committed between 30 and 31 October 2021 by drug poisoning. According to the prosecution, the man wanted to get rid of his wife and would have administered massive doses of drugs that he had available in the hospital, causing her death. The doctor has always denied any accusation claiming that his wife voluntarily took those drugs.

