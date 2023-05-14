Tension and agitation a few days ago on a Ryanair Malpensa-Brindisi flight.

According to the story of some passengers, a woman would have refused to turn off her cell phone shortly before take-off, because she was engaged in a video call. The passenger allegedly threatened the crew and also some travel companions by raising her voice saying that she would not turn off the phone.

The commander was forced to go back and finally, after the umpteenth attempt to convince the woman to turn off her smartphone, he called the police who made the woman get off. The plane left 3 hours late. There will also be heavy criminal consequences for her.