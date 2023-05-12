The killer, 77-year-old Giuseppe La Corte, challenged Aleandro Guadagna for several unpaid months’ rent: the extreme act on Tuesday

He was called Aleandro Earn, the 31-year-old bricklayer who was killed in front of the front door of his house in Palermo on the morning of 9 May. The crime was committed by Giuseppe La Corte, the 77-year-old man who owned the house where the victim lived for rent. The motive would be economic in nature.

A dramatic episode occurred on the morning of last Tuesday 9 May, in a building located in via Mulino 32 in Palermo, in the Hawkmouth.

Aleander, a 32 year old bricklayer who had lived in that house for rent since 2015, was leaving the house like every day, when another man shot him with a rifle shot.

The alarm was raised by the family members of Earn. Rescuers rushed to the scene, finding the man’s body lying on the ground on the landing, unconscious and in a pool of blood.

Resuscitation attempts were useless, as the 32-year-old was already deceased.

Whoever killed Aleandro Earns

The victim Aleandro Guadagna, was a face familiar to the police. In the past he had in fact served sentences for robberies and other crimes.

As mentioned, he lived in the house in via Mulino 32 together with his family, his wife and theirs two kids.

He was arrested for his murder Joseph La Corte, the home owner. The latter and his tenant seem to have already had many discussions in the past, mostly due to the missed payments by Earn of rent shares monthly.

On several occasions the two had been protagonists of very heated quarrels, as the witnesses tell. Quarrels that resulted, last Tuesday, in the extreme gesture of the 77-year-old.

The Court would wait in position, armed with shotgunfor Aleandro to leave the house, to then cold him as soon as he was outside the door.

After the shots the man is fled in a shopping centre, where the investigators joined him a few hours later.

The accusation for the man, who confessed everything during the interrogations, is that of homicide aggravated by petty motives and premeditation.

Shortly before committing the crime, the Court had sent a text message to the sonsaying he was going “to settle the rent issue“.