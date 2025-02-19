They have known each other since they were little and their friendship has survived over the years. So much so that, when one of them decides to marry, he does not hesitate to ask the other to be his lady of honor. Everything seems good until a new friend breaks into the scene and, in just one month, unbalance the “best friend” of the bride in his role as a lady of honor.

Before this radical turn of events, Cam Potter, The friend who has been replaced, has published a Tiktok video in which she announces her decision to Do not go to her best friend’s wedding, Lucy “Before judging me, listen to the story well,” he begins by saying the Tiktoker to, then, put his followers in context.

In her video, which already accumulates more than 26 million visualizations, the young woman points out that, until now, she had never had any trifulca with her friend, although, after a life together, she had realized that one of her greatest defects is that “It attracts too much the new.” In fact, he says, when he met his first boyfriend “He lost many friends” along the way by leaving them in the background.

This circumstance also applied to his friends, to which, apparently, he forgot a few months later “because It already got bored. “ Despite this, Cam had remained by his side. That is why, when Lucy chose her as her lady of honor (“it was logical”), she quickly got to work to help her with preparations and decoration. “I bought things from my pocket. I spent more than $ 1,000 And I invested hours and hours of work, “says the influencer.

And none of that mattered because she wanted her best friend to have “the wedding of her dreams.” In this process, just two months after the wedding, Lucy began to forge a close friendship with sea, making plans alone. “I realized that I was doing more things for her wedding “, Cam comments, who, when he managed to stay with Lucy to “finalize details” of the wedding, suffered an unexpected setback:

“I have to tell you something, but, please, do not get angry,” Lucy told her, shortly before announcing her decision that Mar replaced her as a lady of honor, reproaching her that she “is more present” in her life. “I never thought I was going to replace me, I am working like crazy for the wedding, “confesses Argentina, visibly annoying.

And this moment marked A before and after In their friendship. From now on, the influencer He decided to set limits and made it clear that he would not deliver the decorations unless he reimbursed all the money he had invested. “It is no longer my responsibility. He only writes to me for the decorations, he does not care about our relationship or anything we are talking about, “he concludes.