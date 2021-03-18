The Egyptian Peace Criminal Court set next April 8 to consider the trial of 3 accused of killing a young man with a “folded” white weapon for refusing to marry their sister, after a sermon that lasted 3 years.

The prosecution charged the defendants with the charge of murdering the victim, “A.A.”, who was deliberately and premeditated by preparing a “folded” white weapon and assaulting it until he died.

Read also .. after 11 years .. shocking confessions of her sister’s murderer!



The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Dustour” said that the defendants, “S.A.” and “A. M. and “M.A.” admitted that they committed the crime of killing the victim by using a “folded” white weapon, after a quarrel arose between them for refusing to complete the marriage of the sister of the first and second defendants after an engagement that lasted 3 years.

The defendants admitted that the victim had lured their sister into his apartment, taking advantage of the household’s preoccupation in a wedding party, and when they learned of what he tried to do with their sister, they sentenced him to complete the book procedures and complete the marriage as soon as possible so that their sister would not be subject to the gossip of the people of the region, but he surprised them by his refusal to consummate the marriage and annulment The engagement, and they beat him, and a quarrel developed between them, when they stabbed him with a white weapon.