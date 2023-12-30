In a recent video shared on TikTok, United States user @lifewithdrsab He narrated a situation he experienced during a flight, generating an intense debate on the platform. The young woman filmed her first class seat with the caption “Flight staff ask me if I want to give up my first class seat so that a child can sit with his family.”, and his refusal was what made it viral.

In the video's description, the user clarifies her decision, stating “That's a no from me. Would you have given up your seat? Finally, they found a solution, so no, I'm not a terrible person. Plus, the kid was like thirteen years”.

The video has generated a stir on the platform, accumulating more than 17,000,000 views and thousands of comments. Among the responses, divided opinions stand out, Some users point out that it would have cost them nothing to give up their seat and travel in economy class to allow the family to stay together.. Others, however, applauded her decision, arguing that she paid for a first-class flight and should not feel obligated to give it up for other people's decisions.

Photo: TikTok: @lifewithdrsab

Criticism was also directed towards the child's parents, questioning why they chose first class flights just for themselves, sending the minor to economy class. Among the suggestions proposed in the comments was the idea of ​​one parent swapping her seat with the child so that they could travel with a parent in first class.

“If the child was in economy, why didn't the parents change their fantastic seats to be with him?”, “I have changed but in the same category, how am I going to change from business to tourist” and “Maybe there was no place for his child.” son in first class, that's why I traveled in economy, but if they wanted to travel with their son so much, they had to sacrifice their seats to be next to him and not her,” are some of the comments left by users in the video.