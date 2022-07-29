And to think that the father refused the house cat, he just didn’t want to know when they brought him into the family, because he didn’t like animals. Now he has become so attached to that beautiful orange-coated feline that he has come to too close his shop first on his birthday. He could not miss the celebrations of the house cat for any reason in the world.

He didn’t want a cat in the house.

Tatiana Cox on Facebook talks about the bond that was created at home between her father, who has always categorically said no to pets, and Joreu, the family cat who changed his mind. The girl said that her dad, who works as a merchant in a shop, never wanted any animals in the house, until the red-fur cat shocked her world. Now the two are literally inseparable.

The father of the family loves the feline so much that he made a decision he had never made in his life, so much so that he surprised his daughter. He closed the shop first on the cat’s birthday in order not to miss the cat’s celebrations.

In 2020, on the occasion of the fourth Joreu’s birthday, the man put a sign on the shop door saying it would close earlier that day. And he also specified the reason: he had to celebrate his feline friend for good.

She refused the house cat and instead now she couldn’t live without him

The party was Disney’s The Lion King themed, with Joreu even dressed up as Simba in the famous cartoon and live action. Perhaps the cat was not very happy with this choice, given his gaze.

Obviously this story went viral in a short time, everyone convinced that a cat or a pet in general changes your life.