He recruits a man online to paralyze and defame his ex-fiancée

The Italian police announced that they thwarted a “terrible” plan after they arrested a man who wanted to paralyze his ex-fiancée and smear her with caustic acid at the hands of another man who had recruited him for this purpose via the dark web (Dark Web).

The police described this plan as a “contemporary suspense movie”, explaining that it was “the first time” that it had succeeded in thwarting a crime of this kind that was planned via the Internet.

The man, an IT expert in his forties working for a large company, was placed under house arrest and accused of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and harassment.

He planned the operation “in the finest details”, and was seeking to make his former fiancée paralyzed in a wheelchair, and he agreed to pay a “large sum” of cryptocurrency to the man who recruited him and paid him a financial advance for this purpose, according to the police.

According to the Italian press agency (Agi), according to court documents, the paid man would have received an amount of approximately ten thousand euros. The plan was to throw caustic acid on the face of the former fiancée without touching the eyes, which would resemble a robbery, according to the same source.

The Italian police stated that they began investigating the matter in February, after they received a report via Interpol from police agencies in another European country whose members had monitored suspicious conversations on the dark internet.