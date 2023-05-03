A small plane crashed this Monday afternoon in the middle of an avenue in Panama, and all four passengers on board miraculously saved their lives on a day with less vehicular traffic due to the May 1 holiday. The situation was recorded in different videos that went viral on social media.

(In addition: Video: Plane had to apply an escape maneuver just when it was going to touch the ground)

The aircraft fell around 2:00 p.m. (local time) on La Amistad avenue, an artery located near the Panamanian Chinese Cultural Center, according to the local newspaper La Prensa. With registration HP-1655 and model Cessna 172, the plane came from a regional area of ​​the country and was driven by Captain Arquímedes Vargas.

A small plane with four people on board fell this Monday on an avenue in Panama City near a commercial airport that serves the capital, with no record of victims.

The incident occurred after 2:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT) on Avenida La Amistad, near the Marcos A. Gelabert International Airport, also known as Albrook Airport, the most important for domestic flights in the country, which saw its operations temporarily interrupted.

(Read: What will the coronation of Carlos III and Camila be like? These are four key points)

Besides the pilot, Three health officials, one man and two women, were on board. The man, who was next to the captain, recorded the extraordinary sequence of the event.

The reason for the accident is still unknown. and the authorities opened an investigation.

“The 4 people on board are alive,” said the Aeronautical Authority, which indicated that three people were traveling in the device in addition to the pilot, identified by local media as Archimedes Vargas.

(You may be interested in: Ukrainian attack against Russian people leaves four dead)

The images released by the Civil Aeronautics Authority They show the plane split in two at the tail level and over the avenue.

The aircraft crashed on an avenue in Panama Photo: EFE/ Civil Aeronautics Panama /Twitter

A widely reproduced video on the networks in Panama, made by one of the occupants of the planeshows for just over a minute how it is falling and he goes to the avenue, where only a couple of cars passed thanks to the fact that this Monday is a non-working day due to a national holiday, and the panic of the occupants of the device.

(Continue reading: The testimony of the Honduran man who lost his wife and son in a shooting in Texas)

Four people were miraculously unharmed after a small plane crashed in Panama City on Monday. The plane fell on a bridge on “La Amistad” avenue and was recorded by one of its occupants 😲😮 pic.twitter.com/FLe529uTku – CrónicaPolicial (@CronicaPolicial) May 2, 2023

“We’re alright, we’re alright“, a man is heard to say immediately after the aircraft crashes into the pavement and as he struggles to open the door of the plane to the screams of a woman, whom he tried to calm down by saying “you’re fine, you’re fine.”

(More News: US Banking Turmoil: Why Did First Republic Bank Fail?)

“We did what we could,” says a male voice, apparently from the pilot, already outside the split aircraft. In rescue and cleanup work The AAC fire brigade and members of the air search and rescue service acted, according to official information.

Neither the identity of the 4 people involved in the accident, their medical situation or the causes of the event have been commented on by the authorities.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.