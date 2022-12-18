The story of Lane, an American influencer who discovered the truth about her biological father, thanks to a message on social media

The protagonist of the story we are about to tell you is a young American influencer, called Lane. Her life seemed to be quite normal, until through an anonymous message on social media, she discovered the truth about her biological father.

The incident has obviously cracked relations with the forever motherwho hid a really important reality from her, to the point that the two now they no longer speak.

It all started in January of last year. Lane has a husband and children, her life seemed to proceed normally, just like always. Until in a anonymous message on social media, someone didn’t tell her to go do the DNA testing.

Actually she didn’t believe in those words, she was convinced it was one fraud. However, one day while she was with her mother, she decided to tell her about that chat and how the life went on. conversation between her and that unknown person.

It is precisely at this point that the lady wanted to confess to his daughter a truly heartbreaking truth. Her father was not the one who raised her, but someone with whom she had a relationship history while in college.

Lane’s words about his father’s truth

Only after talking to my mother did I find out the whole truth about my biological father. That man who followed me from afar via social media knew everything about me. He got a postcard with a picture of me when I was 2, but my mom always kept him away from me. When she found me on social media, she started following me and watched me grow up, get married and have kids through my posts. Sadly the relationship with my mother also tilted forever and it was one of the hardest things I have ever done.