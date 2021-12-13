And the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, reported that someone received the anti-Coronavirus vaccine 10 times in just one day

The incident took place in New Zealand, but the identity of the man, who pretended to be a different person every time he visited multiple medical centers to receive the vaccine, was not revealed.

It seems that this man went to the option of receiving the vaccine 10 times at the request of a number of anti-vaccine opponents, who fear its repercussions on them, and they paid a sum of money for it.

The authorities believe that these people pushed the man to impersonate them in order to enjoy the freedoms available to vaccinated people in New Zealand, as the authorities in the country require their citizens to show a certificate of vaccination in many places.

While data is limited on the effect of multiple vaccines on the human body, experts have expected it to have bad repercussions.

Helen Petosis-Harris, a vaccine specialist at the University of Auckland, says that a man is expected to feel severe pain after these doses.

Additional doses will not enhance this person’s immune system against the Corona virus more than others who received two doses according to medical recommendations, because the immune response system will stabilize after them.

While authorities in New Zealand are investigating how this person obtained the vaccine 10 times, medical officials fear the impact on others, especially with tightening procedures for identifying who will receive the vaccine.