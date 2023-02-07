Alejandro Alberto, 39 years old, was murdered in a clothing store in the community of San Nicolás Coatepec in the municipality of Santiago Tianguistenco. According to research, received several gunshot wounds to the chest and on one leg, and died on the spot.

The event occurred on Monday night near the road that leads to the Sanctuary of Chalma, on the corner with Nicolás Miguel.

Upon hearing the detonations, the merchants and neighbors called the emergency services, but when the paramedics arrived, they found Alexander Alberto lifeless.

Faced with this situation, police officers went to the scene to protect the scene and request the intervention of the Public Ministry and the experts to carry out the necessary procedures, including the removal of the body and its transfer to Semefo.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico He has opened an investigation folder to find those responsible for the murder and find out the motive for the crime, but at the moment there are no further clues about them.

This is the second act of violence registered in the demarcation of Valle de Toluca in the last ten days.

On January 26, a body was found in the town of San Bartolo del Progreso. Security in the area continues to be a concern for the authorities and the population.