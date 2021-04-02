The woman did not understand what that email that had come from the bank. They spoke of a card, that she had not requested, much less a debit one. He spent a while wondering if he could have requested it for error and asked his relatives if they knew anything about it. But finding no answer, he went to the headquarters of the Chase bench in the city of Duluth (United States) to clarify the matter.

When he arrived they explained that on March 9 a woman had presented herself with her corresponding identification, I had withdrawn 30 thousand dollars and then he had applied for a debit card. The victim clarified that it was not her and that evidently it was a case of identity theft. When they saw the security cameras everything was very clear.

In the images you can see the thief present yourself with complete peace of mind at the branch, show the false identification and take the envelopes with money. Then he withdrew and repeated the same operation in another entity where the woman also had an account. From there he took some 40 thousand dollars.

The woman was recorded on security cameras. Photo: Video Capture

Immediately, Duluth police went out to ask for help in finding the woman who stole the money. The first of the attacks, which was captured on security cameras, occurred at a Chase Bank in the 2,600 block of Old Peachtree Road. The second in the BB&T bank, although there were no records.

According to the officers, the suspect introduced him to the cashier a fake ID card with the woman’s information, then he had access to the account information and thus he knew exactly how much to withdraw.

Duluth police went out for help finding the woman who stole the money. Photo: Video Capture

Detectives have arrest warrants for theft and identity fraud of the suspect, but they still have no indication of who the woman would be or where to locate her.

“This made me very sick,” said Mimi Moss, the robbery victim who admitted that the woman moved very well and looked similar to hers. “She looks like any woman, any of our neighbors and she looks like me … He has long brown hair and with the chinstrap covering a large part of his face he was able to fool everyone. She was very confident. He would flick his hair and laugh. “

“You feel so violated. It’s horrible”, Photo: Video capture

Moss suspects that the thief knew how much money to ask for because she could see what was in the account. “They turned on the monitor and showed him all the information and the balances of my bank account“he explained.

He had not yet recovered from the theft of the 30,000, when Moss received word from his other account. She is outraged because they told the bank what was happening. “My husband told them that they stole my identity and asked not to let anyone come and withdraw money. “

But it did not reach and two days after the first attack, he also lost the other 40 thousand dollars. “We went to the branch and met with them and we claim them for what happened: ‘How did you allow that?’

“The detective thinks he knows me, us, our lives or our children.” Photo: Video Capture

According to Moss, there was a security alert on the BB&T account, but the teller did not ask the thief the security questions.

Regarding the woman, Moss said he does not recognize her, but said investigators believe it may be someone from the area. “The detective thinks he knows me, us, our lives or our children.”

Moss is now working to get his money back, but he’s still concerned that someone has his personal information and might strike again. “You feel so violated. It’s horrible, there’s a lady out there with my ID fucking with my information and money.”